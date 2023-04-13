 Skip to Content
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD In Limbo Ahead of the Latest US Inflation Release
2023-04-12 11:00:13
News
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2023-04-13 05:00:00
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2023-04-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast Led by US CPI, FOMC Minutes and Gov Bailey
2023-04-12 07:36:18
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

CRUDE OIL, WTI - Technical Outlook:

  • Upward momentum in crude oil is improving.
  • However, oil must deal with one more hurdle before it turns unambiguously bullish.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Upward momentum in crude oil is improving following the breakout from a week-long sideways range as softening US price pressures bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is nearing a pause in its hiking cycle. Still, oil must deal with one more hurdle before it turns unambiguously bullish.

US CPI rose 0.1% on-month in March, down from a 0.4% increase in February, and 5.0% on-year last month compared with 6.0% in February, cementing expectations that US interest rates are peaking, and weighing on the US dollar. Markets expect the Fed to hike one more time in May, before cutting rates to around 4.35% by the end of the year.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Key focus is now on monthly reports from OPEC and International Energy Agency (IEA) due today and tomorrow respectively, which could shed light on oil demand and supply conditions. IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday global oil market could see tightness in H2-2023, which could push oil prices higher.

Crude Oil Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, crude oil this week held above a key floor at the upper edge of last weekend’s gap (at about 79.00), reaffirming the near-term bullish bias. Subsequent, it broke out of the week-long narrow range and crossed above fairly strong resistance on the 89-day moving average (rallies since late 2022 have been capped at the moving average).

Crude Oil 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

It is now testing the 82.50-84.00 area, including the 200-day moving average and the January high. Oil’s rise above the March high of 81.00 on the monthly charts and the 89-day moving average has raised the odds of a move above 82.50-84.00. Such a break would imply that the ten-month-long downward pressure had faded, exposing the upside toward the November high of 93.75.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

