Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
Gold Prices Break Higher After US CPI Sank US Dollar, Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-13 00:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Optimism Around BoJ Shift Lifts JPY
2023-01-14 17:00:51
S&P 500 Toes Technical Cliff, Dollar Has Lost Half of its Rate Era Climb, Event Risk Uneven
2023-01-14 00:15:20
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain

BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

BTC/USD Outlook: Bearish Below $18000

  • Bitcoin bulls gain traction above prior resistance turned support at key psychological level of $19000
  • BTC/USD posts double digit gains as bulls’ eye 2017 high
  • Cryptocurrency buoyed by USD weakness
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin prices have benefited from a weaker US Dollar that has continued to drive the demand for risk assets. As the FTX debacle and restrictive monetary tightening remain key catalysts for the major cryptocurrency, both technical and fundamental factors will likely contribute to driving the short and longer-term move.

With expectations of a less-hawkish Fed and a shift in sentiment supporting the recent move, a breach of the 2018 high $17234 provided BTC/USD the opportunity to retest $19000.

After months of trading within the confines of a well-defined range below the 50-day MA (moving average) around $16995, a break of the $17000 psychological level has allowed bulls to drive prices back towards the 200-day MA holding as resistance at $19510.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Levels

While a move higher could bring the 2017 December high of $19666, BTC/USD has risen over 12% over the past week which could place pressure on the upside move.

If bullish momentum gains traction above $19500, a retest of $19666 and above $20000 could pave the way for short-term continuation towards $22781.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bar chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, as the macro-economic backdrop continues to weigh on speculative assets, a move below $19000 and below $17792 could continue to drive bearish momentum driving BTC/USD back towards the 50-day MA at $16695.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

