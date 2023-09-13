 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure
2023-09-13 23:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post US CPI: GBP/USD Holding on for Dear Life, AUD/USD Cautious
2023-09-13 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
2023-09-13 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will US CPI Reignite FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-13 11:08:39
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • British Pound has been stabilizing against US Dollar
  • Retail traders have been slowing becoming bearish
  • Will GBP/USD reverse higher on the 200-day MA?
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound has been marking time in recent weeks, pausing a slow and steady decline against the US Dollar since July. That said, retail traders are reducing downside exposure of late. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, will Sterling reverse higher?

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 62% of retail traders are net-long GBP/USD. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this still hints that prices may continue falling down the road. But, downside exposure has increased by 5.22% and 9.71% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in exposure are hinting that prices may soon reverse higher.

Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 5% -5%
Weekly 0% 10% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
GBP/USD Client Positioning

British Pound Daily Chart

On the daily chart, GBP/USD remains technically biased lower in the aftermath of confirming a breakout under a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation. But, since then, prices have been stabilizing around the 200-day Moving Average. The latter is thus maintaining the dominant upside focus.

A turn higher from here would place the focus on the neckline of the chart formation around 1.2592. Confirming a breakout above this point would undermine the Head & Shoulders, exposing the left shoulder around 1.2848.

Otherwise, breaking under the 200-day MA exposes the May low of 1.2308 as subsequent support.

How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

