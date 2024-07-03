 Skip to Content
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD retail trader data indicates a net-long position of 43.40%, with a short-to-long ratio of 1.30 to 1. Net-long traders have decreased by 18.07% since yesterday and 0.62% from last week. Conversely, net-short traders have increased by 23.53% since yesterday but declined by 2.02% from last week.

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian stance to crowd sentiment. The current net-short position suggests a potential continued rise in GBP/USD prices. The positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent shifts results in a mixed GBP/USD trading outlook

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

GBP/USD Bullish
EUR/GBP retail trader data indicates a net-long position of 62.78%, with a long-to-short ratio of 1.69 to 1. Net-long traders have increased by 3.38% since yesterday but decreased by 21.19% from last week. Conversely, net-short traders have declined by 5.22% since yesterday but risen by 26.88% from last week. We typically adopt a contrarian stance to crowd sentiment. The current net-long position suggests a potential continued decline in EUR/GBP prices.

The positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent shifts results in a mixed EUR/GBP trading outlook.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

