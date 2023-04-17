British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
EUR/USD Prints New Yearly High on Rate Differentials and Hawkish ECB
2023-04-14 09:53:08
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Within Touching Distance of a New All-Time High
2023-04-14 07:42:48
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?
2023-04-17 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
More View More
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?

British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD’s broader trend remains up.
  • However, some softness in the pair can’t be ruled out ahead of key UK data
  • What are the signposts to watch?
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

A negative divergence on the daily charts suggests the British pound's rally against the US dollar is losing steam in the short term, pointing to the possibility of a consolidation/minor retreat ahead of key UK data due this week.

A raft of UK data is due this week, starting with jobs data on Tuesday; inflation data on Wednesday; Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, and April flash PMIs on Friday. UK core inflation is expected to have softened to 0.6% on-month in March from 1.2% in February, while headline inflation is forecast to have eased to 9.8% on-year last month from 10.4% in February. Moreover, if there are signs of rapid wage growth could keep inflationary pressures intact.

GBP/USD 240-Minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The Bank of England raised hiked the Bank Rate by 25bps in March and left the door open for further hikes if inflation showed signs of “persistence”. Hence this week’s data will be key in determining whether BoE decides to pause or proceed with one more rate hike. The market is pricing in a 67% chance of a 25-bps hike at the May 11 meeting.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Meanwhile, the colour-coded candlestick charts based on trend/momentum indicators show GBP/USD remains in a bullish phase on the daily charts. However, as noted in the previous update, see “British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY”, published March 29, GBP/USD has been weighed by a tough converged barrier at the top end of a sideways channel since end 2022.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The upper edge is a horizontal trendline at about 1.2450, while the lower edge is a similar trendline at about 1.1850. Any break above the top end of the range would trigger a bullish break from the channel, potentially opening the door for a move toward 1.3000.

However, GBP/USD’s rally is showing some signs of fatigue, suggesting the pair may not yet be ripe for a bullish break just yet (even though the broader trend is up). On the 4-hourly charts, the fall below a minor uptrend channel since mid-March confirms that the upward pressure could be easing. In this regard, key support is at the April 10 low of 1.2345.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any break below would trigger a minor double top (this month’s highs), opening the way toward 1.2200. Nonetheless, there is a fairly strong cushion on the 89-day moving average, 200-day moving average, and the lower edge of the sideway channel that could restrict any downside.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Week Ahead: Bearish Rectangle Brews, Will a Breakout Unfold?
Natural Gas Price Week Ahead: Bearish Rectangle Brews, Will a Breakout Unfold?
2023-04-16 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 to Retest August Highs – A Question of When Not If?
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 to Retest August Highs – A Question of When Not If?
2023-04-14 03:00:00
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023