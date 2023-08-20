British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China
2023-08-20 17:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Is the Tide Turning for Gold?
2023-08-20 09:42:24
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Arm Wrestle Continues, Jackson Hole Nears
2023-08-18 16:00:15
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
More View More
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, Descending Channel – Technical Update:

  • British Pound transitions into sideways price action
  • Daily chart reveals bearish Head & Shoulders pattern
  • 4-hour timeframe has key moving averages in focus
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound consolidated against the US Dollar this past week despite GBP/USD confirming a breakout under the key rising trendline from last year. The 100-day Moving Average held as key support, maintaining the broader upside focus. But, a closer look at the broader price action shows that GBP/USD appears to be forming a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation on the daily chart below.

For this formation to potentially play out, the exchange rate must confirm a breakout under the neckline around 1.2592. That would also entail taking out the 100-day MA, offering an increasingly stronger bearish technical conviction, and opening the door to potentially revisiting lows from March. Otherwise, key resistance is the right shoulder just under 1.2848.

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 1% 1%
Weekly -8% 7% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart can give us a better picture of how the near-term trend is shaping up. Last week, I highlighted a Descending Channel. Since then, positive RSI divergence emerged, showing fading downside momentum. That preceded GBP/USD piercing the ceiling, offering a neutral technical bias in the short term.

That said, a bearish Death Cross remains in play between the 50- and 100-period MAs. This past week, Sterling was unable to clear above the latter on this timeframe, reinforcing the line as resistance. Pushing higher exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2824, followed by the 23.6% point at 1.2946. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 61.8% level of 1.2626.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Will China Cut Rates with USD in the Driving Seat?
Will China Cut Rates with USD in the Driving Seat?
2023-08-18 20:21:28
China Concerns Amplify as UK Retail Sales and Japanese Inflation Surprise
China Concerns Amplify as UK Retail Sales and Japanese Inflation Surprise
2023-08-18 16:07:25
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
2023-08-17 16:41:31
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023