News
Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-02 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-08-01 10:31:53
News
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Supply Expectation Sustains Key Crude Oil Benchmarks
2023-08-01 14:20:41
News
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Look for Further Gains
2023-07-31 13:30:38
News
Gold Price Takes a Tumble as US Dollar Gains Post Fitch Downgrade. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-08-02 00:00:00
S&P 500 on Edge Before Apple & Amazon, Gold Tanks as Yields Soar ahead of NFP
2023-08-01 20:20:00
News
British Pound Might be in Trouble as Retail Traders Turn Net-Long GBP/USD
2023-08-02 06:30:00
British Pound Toppish Ahead of BOE: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
2023-08-01 03:30:00
News
US Dollar Rallies on Soaring Yields, USD/JPY Rockets Higher, Eyeing 2023 Peak
2023-08-01 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Remains Under Pressure as USD/JPY Looks for Upside Breakout
2023-08-01 06:30:00
British Pound Might be in Trouble as Retail Traders Turn Net-Long GBP/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • British Pound has been under pressure by the US Dollar
  • Retail traders have recently turned net-long GBP/USD
  • This is a sign that further losses may be in store ahead
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound has been under pressure from the US Dollar since the middle of July, with Sterling now around its lowest in a month. In response retail traders have been increasing GBP/USD net-long exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further losses be ins tore for the British Pound?

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 54% of retail traders are net-long. In fact, this is the most since early June. Since the majority are now biased higher, this suggests that prices may fall down the road. This is as upside exposure increased by 9.82% and 2.05% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

British Pound Daily Chart

On the daily chart, GBP/USD is testing a breakout under a key long-term rising trendline from the end of September. Further downside from here could mark a major turning point for Sterling. Immediately below is the June 29th low of 1.2592, which is key support. Meanwhile, the 100-day Moving Average (MA) is also hovering around that price.

As such, this combination could prove to be tricky to break through. But, if that is the case, the technical bias may shift to a stronger bearish standpoint. Otherwise, a turn higher from here places the focus on immediate resistance at 1.2848. This is an inflection point from early June. Extending gains beyond that then places the focus on the July high of 1.3141.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide
 British Pound Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

