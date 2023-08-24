 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Toppish Ahead of Powell; EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Price Setups
2023-08-24 05:00:00
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area PMI Gives ECB Reason to Pause
2023-08-23 08:15:09
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Stabilize Ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech on Friday
2023-08-24 11:07:25
Crude Oil Price Loses Grip Despite Optimism Taking Hold. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-24 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Latest Price Outlooks
2023-08-24 12:30:11
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Gains as Yields Ease Ahead of Jackson Hole
2023-08-23 11:40:15
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders, GBP/USD Head & Shoulders Still Eyed
2023-08-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Toppish Ahead of Powell; EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Price Setups
2023-08-24 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Claws Back Up, Jackson Hole Focus Trumps Durable Goods Weakness
2023-08-24 14:00:31
Japanese Yen Makes a U-Turn, Will USD/JPY Extend Lower from Here?
2023-08-23 23:00:00
British Pound at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders, GBP/USD Head & Shoulders Still Eyed

British Pound at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders, GBP/USD Head & Shoulders Still Eyed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • British Pound sees the worst 24 hours since late July
  • Retail traders have increased upside GBP/USD bets
  • Bearish Head & Shoulders chart pattern still in focus
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
The British Pound closed at its lowest against the US Dollar since the middle of June over the past 24 hours after GBP/USD dropped almost 1% in the worst 24-hour period since the end of July. In response, retail traders have started to increase upside exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further pain be in store for Sterling?

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 62.44% of retail traders are net-long GBP/USD. Since most of them are biased higher, this hints that prices may fall down the road. This is as upside exposure increased by 23.86% and 25.24% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

British Pound Daily Chart

On the daily chart below, GBP/USD had fallen to the neckline of a developing bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation. On top of this, prices have broken under the 100-day Moving Average (MA), opening the door to an increasingly bearish technical conviction. Further downside confirmation exposes the May low of 1.2308.

Meanwhile, in the event of a turn higher, the right shoulder peak is sitting just below 1.2848. Pushing above this price opens the door to undermining the chart formation, placing the focus on the former rising trendline from last year.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
 British Pound Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

