​​​Bounce in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 May Soon Lose Upside Momentum

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August
2024-08-13 13:00:50
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Jul 19, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,400.62.
2024-08-12 17:23:33
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Headline Inflation Rises by Less Than Expected, GBP/USD Now Eyes US CPI
2024-08-14 07:28:07
UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
2024-08-13 08:30:29
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
More View More
​​​Bounce in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 May Soon Lose Upside Momentum

​​​Bounce in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 May Soon Lose Upside Momentum

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

​​​FTSE 100 may stall after six straight days of gains

​The FTSE 100 is on track for its seventh straight day of gains but is expected to stall within its 8,278-to-8,314 late June to mid-July highs and thus resistance area. Were it to be overcome, though, the early August high at 8,404 would be back in the frame.

Minor support can be seen along the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,212.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 loses upside momentum near resistance

​The DAX 40’s recovery from last week's 17,021 low is losing upside momentum below its 17,950 mid-June low. This level, together with the 18,023 early July low, is expected to act as resistance.

​A slip through Tuesday's low at 17,669 would engage the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 17,577.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&P 500 advance may stall after four consecutive days of gains

​The S&P 500 is getting ever closer to its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 5,451 which, together with the July-to-August downtrend line at 5,485, is likely to act as resistance this week.

​Minor support can be found between the 25 and 30 July lows at 5,396-to-5,392.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Push Higher
FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Push Higher
2024-08-13 11:00:47
FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 continue to push higher
FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 continue to push higher
2024-08-09 11:00:35
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 higher, but S&P 500 rebound stalls
FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 higher, but S&P 500 rebound stalls
2024-08-07 11:00:29
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024