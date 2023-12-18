BoJ Rounds up Central Bank Meetings and Final Inflation Figures are Due

All eyes on the Bank of Japan ahead of tomorrow's meeting but slim chances of a rate change have all but dried up. UK and US inflation data could provide limited volatility as estimates favour the overwhelming narrative of lower price pressures.

The BOJ is considering withdrawing from their negative interest rate policy, which could have an impact on currency pairs like the dollar-yen. However, it is unlikely that the BOJ will make a decision before January 23rd, as they are waiting for wage negotiations to take place.

In Europe, there is some positive sentiment data, indicating that the situation may be improving in the Euro area. However, more data is needed to confirm this. The European Central Bank has warned about potential risks to the economic outlook in 2024. In the UK, there will be data releases for Q3 GDP and inflation. The Bank of England is not confident that inflation is decreasing and is not considering rate cuts.

Recommended by DailyFX Recommended by DailyFX How To Trade The Top Three Most Liquid Forex Pairs Get My Guides

In the gold market, there has been a pullback from its recent high, which is seen as a positive sign for its future trend. Gold tends to perform well when interest rates are expected to go down. Currently, gold is trading above a key support level at $2,010.

In the US, the Dow has reached a new all-time high, as investors anticipate interest rate cuts. Lower interest rates and a weaker dollar are considered positive for stocks. The S&P 500 e-mini futures are expected to open flat, as the market consolidates near its all-time high.

Overall, this video highlights the upcoming announcement from the BOJ and its potential impact on currency pairs, as well as the outlook for Europe, the UK, gold, and US equities.