BoJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged as Markets Await Big US Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Continue to Struggle, Heavyweight US Data Releases Later this Week
2024-01-23 17:00:01
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-01-23 12:36:37
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
2024-01-23 08:28:19
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Market Looks Toward BOJ’s First 2024 Rate Call
2024-01-22 14:00:00
More View More
BoJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged as Markets Await Big US Data

BoJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged as Markets Await Big US Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

The Bank of Japan voted to keep all policy settings unchanged but Governor Ueda kept hopes of a Q2 hike alive after stating the probability of reaching the inflation target is increasing. Markets look ahead to big US earnings reports, Q4 GDP and PCE data.

(AI Video Summary)

The Bank of Japan has decided to keep things the same, which means they're not changing the interest rate or yield curve control. This decision wasn't surprising, but they did share some new forecasts that predict inflation will stay around 2%. This points to the likelihood of an interest rate hike materialises in Japan. The Japanese yen has been getting weaker as price pressures appear to be easing, but the Bank of Japan Governor believes the probability of reaching the inflation target (2%) in steadily increasing. Following this news, the Nikkei, which is a stock market index in Japan, reached a record high but ended up lower by the end of the day.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Another interesting thing to note is that the pound-yen pair reached a level of resistance at 188.80, which is an important level back in 2015 and the latter stages of 2023. The fact that there were upper wicks forming at this level indicates that the market might be getting fatigued and there could be a pullback. The RSI, which is a technical indicator, is also close to entering overbought territory. This is just a fancy way of saying that things might be getting a bit too expensive, and people might start selling.

When it comes to the Australian dollar, its value can be affected by how China stimulates their economy. China is considering providing more help, which has made people feel a little more positive about their stock market. The Australian dollar is also influenced by the US stock market and changes in risk sentiment.

There are a couple more things worth mentioning. On Thursday, there will be some important data about the US economy released, and if it's better than expected, it could give a boost to the US dollar. And on Friday, there will be more data coming out about how much things are costing in the US, and if general price pressures show signs of stubbornness, it could help the US dollar remain supported.

Oil prices haven't really been affected by the problems in the Middle East because most oil shipments don't go through the Red Sea. But there are other reasons why the price of oil isn't doing so great, like worries about the global economy and weaker oil demand growth, particularly from China.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Lastly, Tesla and Netflix will be sharing their financial updates and this is likely to add volatility to US equity markets.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
Markets to Watch Next Week as Central Banks Have Their Say
Markets to Watch Next Week as Central Banks Have Their Say
2024-01-19 14:59:52
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Resume their Ascents
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Resume their Ascents
2024-01-19 11:00:35
Advertisement