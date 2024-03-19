 Skip to Content
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback

DailyFX, Richard Snow,

The recent decision by the Bank of Japan to increase interest rates has caused the value of the yen to drop and has supported the dollar. In simple terms, this means that it is now more expensive to buy Japanese yen with the dollar. The Bank of Japan will still buy bonds in the market to control borrowing costs.

As a result of this decision, the value of the dollar compared to the yen has increased and is approaching a previous high. This has also put pressure on the euro, making it less valuable compared to the dollar. So, in essence, the dollar has become stronger against these currencies.

Interestingly, the value of gold has not been affected by the stronger dollar and is still trading at a key level. As long as gold remains above this key level, it is expected to continue its positive trend.

In terms of oil and other energy commodities, their prices have been increasing due to revised global growth forecasts and recent strikes in the Red Sea. This could potentially impact predictions about inflation, which is the general increase in prices. For instance, if the cost of producing and transporting oil increases, then it may lead to higher prices for other things as well, like gas for your car.

Turning to the US stock market, it is expected that the S&P 500 futures, which are contracts based on the future value of the S&P 500 index, will start the day lower. However, overall, the market is still in an uptrend with some minor downturns followed by more positive growth. Before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement, which could affect market conditions, we might see some consolidation, which is a period of stability, in the US stock market.

Overall, these recent developments in the financial world have had various effects on different currencies, commodities, and markets. It's important to stay informed and aware of these changes as they might impact certain investments or financial decisions you make.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

