Bitcoin & Ethereum Week Ahead: Cracks in the Rally?

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Ethereum, ETH/USD - Technical Outlook:

The upward pressure in Bitcoin and Ethereum has eased somewhat.

So far the recent retreat appears to be a consolidation within the broader uptrend.

What are the key levels to watch?

The fall in Bitcoin and Ethereum below the last month’s low suggests that cracks have emerged in the multi-week rally. So far, cryptocurrencies have been holding above key support levels, but unless upward momentum to picks up the downside risks are unlikely to dissipate.

BTC/USD Monthly Chart

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

BITCOIN: Consolidation within the uptrend

The broader trend in BTC/USD remains bullish, notwithstanding the recent consolidation, as the colour-coded candlestick charts based on trending/momentum indicators show (first highlighted in January – see “Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Turns Bullish”, published January 18).

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Importantly, Bitcoin has been holding above a crucial cushion around 25300-26000 (including the 89-day moving average and the February 2023 high).See the previous update that highlighted the risk of a move lower “Bitcoin & Ethereum Price Action: Is the Rally Over?” published May 8.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

To be fair, the hold above the support recently is not a guarantee that the retreat is over. Unless the psychological 30000 is crossed decisively, the retest of the 25300-26000 area can’t be ruled out.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETHEREUM: Early-May high is tough bar to cross

Like Bitcoin, ETH/USD’s broader outlook has been bullish. However, ETH/USD’s close last week below horizontal trendline support at about 1780 is a sign that the upward pressure is fading. Still, it is holding above the February highs of 1710-1740 (including the 89-day moving average).

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Any break below 1710-1740 could expose downside risks toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 1560). On the upside, for the upward pressure to fade, ETH/USD needs to break above the May 6 high of 2019.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish