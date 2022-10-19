 Skip to content
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebounds Ahead of Yearly Low to Approach 50-Day SMA
2022-10-19 01:00:00
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
News
Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as Biden Administration Considers Extreme Actions
2022-10-19 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Prices Grind Support as XAU/USD Breakouts Brew
2022-10-18 14:30:16
News
British Pound Short-term Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Bristles for Break
2022-10-18 17:30:14
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
News
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Outlook: Upside Capped

Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Outlook: Upside Capped

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Ethereum, ETH/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Bitcoin may not be out of the woods yet.
  • Ethereum is holding above key support.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

BITCOIN MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BEARISH

The recent pause in Bitcoin’s slide around key support raises the perception that it could be building a base. However, it may be too soon to conclude that the worst is over. Indeed, the overall downward bias remains intact, and any rebound could be short-lived.

For the past few months, BTC/USD has been holding around quite-strong support at 17589 (the June low). The sideways price action in spot is reflected in the stalling of momentum on the daily and weekly charts.

BTC/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On the weeklies, there is evidence of positive momentum divergence (stalling in price associated with rising momentum). However, it may be premature to read too much into this, for two reasons.

Firstly, in a sideways / directionless market, momentum may not be a reliable leading indicator. It is a description of the trend and its strength (or the lack thereof). Secondly, in the past month or so, realized volatility has fallen. Quite a few bars on the daily candlestick charts are long-legged with small bodies, implying indecision. Wide-ranging bars depict conviction of either the bulls or bears, depending on the direction of the market. Hence, on their own, such momentum signals can be inconclusive.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Big, wide-ranging candles on the daily chart coupled with a resistance break can be reliable indicators of a change in trend. In this regard, there is immediate resistance on the 89-day moving average. More often than not, pullbacks/rebounds have come about from the average. Hence, a decisive break above it could be a sign of strength in the near term, potentially opening way towards the 200-day moving average (now at about 25950). That could be tough resistance to crack.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

ETHEREUM MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BEARISH

While BTC/USD could be forming a double bottom at the June and September lows, ETH/USD is in the process of staging a higher low this month, relative to its June bottom. A higher secondary low (relative to the previous one) in ETH/USD versus a potential double bottom in BTC/USD is a reflection of the relative strength of the former cryptocurrency.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

However, ETH/USD remains entrenched in a downtrend, guided by a declining channel from February 2022. For now, 1193-1219 seems to offer decent support, with stronger support at the June low of 879. Unless ETH/USD is able to clear immediate resistance at the end-August low of 1421, the path of least resistance in the short term remains sideways to down. Ahead of 1193-1219, there is a tougher hurdle on the 200-day moving average (now at 1800).

Any break below 1193-1219 could pave way towards the June low, near 78.6% retracement of the 2020-2021 rise. Subsequent support is at the September 2020 high of 490.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Ethereum