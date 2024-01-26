Big Week Ahead: FOMC, BoE, Mega-Cap Earnings and NFP

(AI Video Summary)

In this week's analyst chat, strategists Richard Snow and Nicholas Cawley discussed recent central bank meetings and shared their insights. The European Central Bank (ECB) did not mention rate cuts in their statement, but due to weak data from Germany and a contraction in previous GDP readings, it seems that the outlook for Europe is not very optimistic. As a result, the market is now testing the ECB, and there are increasing expectations of rate cuts. The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will also provide updates on potential rate cuts in the upcoming week.

The Federal Reserve has seen market expectations for rate cuts decrease as the US economy continues to perform well. Strong data from the fourth quarter GDP and falling inflation add to the belief that the economy will have a smooth landing. The Federal Reserve is expected to acknowledge these positive factors in their next rate decision meeting. Similarly, the Bank of England is expected to be cautious and may adopt a more dovish approach. Although the UK economy has shown some signs of improvement, with strong PMIs and stable rate expectations, there is still a level of caution.

When it comes to currency pairs, the EUR/GBP is influenced by the differences in economic data between Europe and the UK. Currently, EUR/GBP is on a downward trend and could possibly break below solid support levels. On the other hand, the Dollar-Yen pair may face resistance around 150-152, and the Bank of Japan might intervene to prevent further strengthening of the yen.

In the US, major technology companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are announcing their quarterly earnings. These companies have a significant impact on indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. It's remarkable how much power these companies have to move the indices on their own, especially Microsoft. While there may be concerns about high valuations, the consistent upward movement of these indices suggests that trend trading remains constructive in the absence of major sell offs. So it's important to keep an eye on these mega-cap tech companies and their earnings reports.

Overall, traders are closely watching central bank meetings, currency pairs, and the earnings of influential technology companies. The decisions, forward guidance and performances in these areas can have significant implications for the market and investors alike.