EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier
2024-01-26 08:43:56
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Breaking News: PCE Reveals Steady Progress Towards Fed’s 2% Target
2024-01-26 14:06:17
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move
2024-01-26 16:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
Big Week Ahead: FOMC, BoE, Mega-Cap Earnings and NFP

Richard Snow, Strategist

(AI Video Summary)

In this week's analyst chat, strategists Richard Snow and Nicholas Cawley discussed recent central bank meetings and shared their insights. The European Central Bank (ECB) did not mention rate cuts in their statement, but due to weak data from Germany and a contraction in previous GDP readings, it seems that the outlook for Europe is not very optimistic. As a result, the market is now testing the ECB, and there are increasing expectations of rate cuts. The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will also provide updates on potential rate cuts in the upcoming week.

The Federal Reserve has seen market expectations for rate cuts decrease as the US economy continues to perform well. Strong data from the fourth quarter GDP and falling inflation add to the belief that the economy will have a smooth landing. The Federal Reserve is expected to acknowledge these positive factors in their next rate decision meeting. Similarly, the Bank of England is expected to be cautious and may adopt a more dovish approach. Although the UK economy has shown some signs of improvement, with strong PMIs and stable rate expectations, there is still a level of caution.

When it comes to currency pairs, the EUR/GBP is influenced by the differences in economic data between Europe and the UK. Currently, EUR/GBP is on a downward trend and could possibly break below solid support levels. On the other hand, the Dollar-Yen pair may face resistance around 150-152, and the Bank of Japan might intervene to prevent further strengthening of the yen.

In the US, major technology companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are announcing their quarterly earnings. These companies have a significant impact on indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. It's remarkable how much power these companies have to move the indices on their own, especially Microsoft. While there may be concerns about high valuations, the consistent upward movement of these indices suggests that trend trading remains constructive in the absence of major sell offs. So it's important to keep an eye on these mega-cap tech companies and their earnings reports.

Overall, traders are closely watching central bank meetings, currency pairs, and the earnings of influential technology companies. The decisions, forward guidance and performances in these areas can have significant implications for the market and investors alike.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

