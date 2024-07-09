 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: A Mixed Picture for the Single Currency
2024-07-07 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Jul 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
Bank of England's Impact on the British Pound

Bank of England's Impact on the British Pound

DailyFX, Nick Cawley,

As we head into Q3 2024, the British pound faces downward pressure mainly due to anticipated interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, likely starting in mid-September, and political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming general election slated for July 4th. A potential win by the Labour party could lead to changes in fiscal policies, impacting sterling and associated assets. Economically, the UK shows signs of improvement with inflation at target levels and growth picking up, yet currency pairs like GBP/USD ("cable") and GBP/EUR might see a decline due to these internal and external factors.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

