EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
2024-07-05 15:00:12
Euro Ticks Up Despite Weaker Data As US Payroll Wait Dominates
2024-07-05 11:20:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Dollar (DXY) Unchanged on Mixed US NFPs, Gold Grabs a Small Bid
2024-07-05 12:51:01
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Bank of England's Impact on the British Pound

Bank of England's Impact on the British Pound

DailyFX, Nick Cawley,

As we head into Q3 2024, the British pound faces downward pressure mainly due to anticipated interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, likely starting in mid-September, and political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming general election slated for July 4th. A potential win by the Labour party could lead to changes in fiscal policies, impacting sterling and associated assets. Economically, the UK shows signs of improvement with inflation at target levels and growth picking up, yet currency pairs like GBP/USD ("cable") and GBP/EUR might see a decline due to these internal and external factors.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally as UK Labour landslide reassures investors
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally as UK Labour landslide reassures investors
2024-07-05 10:00:00
Dax, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng make gains
Dax, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng make gains
2024-07-04 13:00:02
US Dollar Drifts Lower Amid Rate Cut Speculations
US Dollar Drifts Lower Amid Rate Cut Speculations
2024-07-04 11:00:12
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election
2024-07-03 13:00:46
