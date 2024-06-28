Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-25 16:30:29
More View More
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast

Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakout Trigger in View at the Start of Q3

AUD/USD has broken below the sharp uptrend channel from the middle of April, but that break hasn’t meant particularly sharp falls. Instead, the Aussie is back very close to the 0.6618 level at which it started the second quarter back in April.

The pair remains above the medium-term downtrend from the five-month peaks of late December 2023, but is essentially stuck in the broad range between 0.67329 and 0.65731. These are respectively the first and third Fibonacci retracement of the rise to those December highs from the lows of late October. A durable fall below the latter could well flag further weakness for the Aussie, but it doesn’t seem likely in the near term. Indeed, the last fall below that level was quickly traded back out of by Aussie bulls. A move above the weekly candle wick highs around 0.6700 may reveal renewed bullish intent. There’s plenty of trading scope within that range, of course, but without some significant fundamental data shock there seems little prospect of it breaking.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

After acquiring a thorough understanding of the AUD technical landscape in Q3, why not see what the fundamental outlook suggests by downloading the full Australian Dollar Q3 forecast?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Risk Sentiment Propels AUD/JPY to Great Heights as Signs of Fatigue Appear

The AUD/JPY chart is at least superficially more interesting than its AUD/USD counterpart. Fundamentally of course the Yen remains beleaguered across the board despite this year’s historic shift away from the ultra-loose monetary settings which have ruled in Japan for decades. The problem for the Yen is that, while the policy may have changed, monetary action has been extremely gradual and Japanese yields will remain much lower than those of developed market peers for years to come.

AUD/JPY is now back to highs not seen since April 2013 (and they were seen only briefly then). While the cross-rate remains well within the dominant uptrend channel from 2020’s lows, there are signs that the bulls are running out of steam below psychological resistance at 105.00. The market is also a very long way above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages.

While the fate of this cross is likely to closely track events in USD/JPY, the quarter could bring some consolidation below current peak. However, this pair is and will remain closely correlated to overall market risk appetite and, while this holds up, a meaningful reversal will be unlikely.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart and Analysis

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

AUD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 3% 2%
Weekly -1% 2% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on a positive footing ahead of US PCE inflation print while CAC 40 slips ahead of election
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on a positive footing ahead of US PCE inflation print while CAC 40 slips ahead of election
2024-06-28 11:00:12
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Australian Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/AUD
Australian Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/AUD
2024-06-27 10:00:45
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 Outlook in a Quiet Week Ahead of Friday’s US PCE Data
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 Outlook in a Quiet Week Ahead of Friday’s US PCE Data
2024-06-26 11:30:09
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024