Australian Dollar Q3 Forecast: Stability Ahead

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
Australian Dollar Q3 Forecast: Stability Ahead

Australian Dollar Q3 Forecast: Stability Ahead

DailyFX, Nick Cawley,

Share:

The third-quarter forecast for the AUD/USD pair indicates stability with minimal changes expected. The primary factor influencing this forecast is the consistent interest rate differential between the U.S. and Australia. While U.S. interest rates were anticipated to decline, the first cut is now postponed to late Q4. Conversely, the Reserve Bank of Australia may not adjust rates until the first half of 2025 due to persistent high inflation. Despite potential economic expansion and commodities growth favoring the Australian dollar, significant shifts in the AUD/USD pair are unlikely in the short term.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

