Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD Downtrend Pauses at Key Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steadies as Hang Seng Tanks on PBOC’s Shallow Cut. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-21 05:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
2023-08-21 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
More View More
Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD Downtrend Pauses at Key Support

Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD Downtrend Pauses at Key Support

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Moving Averages – Technical Update:

  • Australian Dollar on course for worst month since February
  • AUD/USD trend remains bearish, but key support reinforced
  • What are key levels to watch in the coming 24 – 48 hours?
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

At -4.5%, the Australian Dollar is on course for the worst month against the US Dollar since February. Furthermore, AUD/USD has declined for 5 consecutive weeks which was last seen in October 2022. A further 6th would mean the longest losing streak since February 2020. How is the technical landscape shaping up for the Australian Dollar in the near term?

On the daily setting, the exchange rate has dropped to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6382 looking at the chart below. Since then, prices have been struggling to break lower, establishing and reinforcing support.

Meanwhile, a bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Moving Averages remains in play. In the event of a turn higher, these lines may hold as key resistance, maintaining the near-term downside focus. Extending losses places the focus on the November low of 0.6272 before the 2022 bottom of 0.6170 comes into focus.

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart offers a clearer picture of how the short-term technical landscape is shaping up. Using the chart below, we can see that near-term rising support from August 17th has been helping stabilize the Australian Dollar. This is as the 50- and 100-period Moving Averages are slowly coming closer into focus.

Immediate resistance is a combination of the 100% Fibonacci extension level of 0.6466 as well as the 50-period line. Clearing higher places the focus on the 78.6% point at 0.6525 as well as the 100-period MA. The latter might reinstate the downward technical bias. Falling under the 138.2% point at 0.6362 on the other hand opens the door to extending lower towards the November low.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
2023-08-21 20:00:00
Risk Assets Tick Higher on Modest Improvement in Sentiment, Jackson Hole Ahead
Risk Assets Tick Higher on Modest Improvement in Sentiment, Jackson Hole Ahead
2023-08-21 14:41:26
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
Will China Cut Rates with USD in the Driving Seat?
Will China Cut Rates with USD in the Driving Seat?
2023-08-18 20:21:28
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023