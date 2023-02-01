 Skip to Content
Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD, AUD/NZD

Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD, AUD/NZD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD, AUD/NZD – Price Action Setups:

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge Eyed

The Australian Dollar remains pointed higher against the US Dollar with prices continuing to trade within a bearish Rising Wedge. Over the past 24 hours, AUD/USD was unable to hold a drop through the 0.7009 inflection point, leaving behind a fairly long lower wick. This is placing the focus on the August 2022 high at 0.7137. A breakout above this price could open the door to uptrend resumption. Otherwise, another attempt to clear 0.7009 places the focus on the rising floor of the wedge.

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge Eyed

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – 100-Day SMA in Focus

The Australian Dollar has been struggling to hold a bullish breakout against the Japanese Yen. Earlier in January, AUD/JPY confirmed a push above the falling trendline from September. That opened the door to reversing the downtrend seen towards the latter half of 2022. Now, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is holding as resistance, maintaining the downside focus. Clearing support, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 91.485, exposes lows from December. Otherwise, climbing above the SMA exposes the October high at 95.741.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – 100-Day SMA in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUD Daily Chart – Head & Shoulders?

The Australian Dollar appears to be setting the stage for gains against the British Pound. GBP/AUD seems to have been carving out a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation since September. Prices are attempting to clear the neckline around 1.7487. Confirming a breakout lower could open the door to extending losses toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.682. Otherwise, the right shoulder of the chart pattern could play out as key resistance around 1.8.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/AUD Daily Chart – Head & Shoulders?

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/NZD Daily Chart – Eyes on Rising Edge

The Australian Dollar may continue trading higher against the New Zealand Dollar. That is because AUD/NZD is trading within the boundaries of a Rising Wedge chart pattern. While the formation itself can carry bearish implications, that comes into play if prices confirm a breakout under the wedge. Such an outcome opens the door to resuming the dominant downtrend from the end of last year. Clearing immediate resistance at 1.0979 exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.11.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart – Eyes on Rising Edge

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

