Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD or EUR/AUD, Aussie Picture Remains Bearish

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-10-11 15:58:02
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD or EUR/AUD, Aussie Picture Remains Bearish

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD or EUR/AUD, Aussie Picture Remains Bearish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY – Near-Term Technical Update:

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

In recent days, the Australian Dollar has been aiming higher of late with some mixed progress among major currency pairs. Looking at the daily chart below, AUD/USD has turned cautiously higher have positive RSI divergence persisted. The latter indicated that downside momentum was fading, hinting that a turn higher might have been in the cards.

Now, the exchange rate is sitting just under the 50-day moving average. In August, a bearish Death Cross emerged between the 20- and 50-period lines, offering a downward technical bias. As such, despite recent gains, the technical bias remains bearish. Besides the moving average, immediate resistance seems to be the 0.6459 inflection point.

The latter was established back in May. Breaking higher exposes the 0.6568 inflection point from the March low. Otherwise, turning lower places the focus on support which is the November low of 0.6272.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Switching to the Euro, EUR/AUD has been in a cautious downtrend since August. But, the exchange rate remains in an overall uptrend. The latter seems to be upheld by rising support from the beginning of this year – see chart below.

From here, immediate resistance appears to be the combination of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.6638 and the 50-day moving average slightly above that. Clearing these would open the door to potentially revisiting the July peak of 1.7065.

Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on rising support from the beginning of this year which may reinstate the broader uptrend. Breaking lower opens the door to offering an increasingly bearish technical bias.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Hesitancy Ahead of US PPI & FOMC Minutes
Hesitancy Ahead of US PPI & FOMC Minutes
2023-10-11 12:37:10
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Advertisement