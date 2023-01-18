Australian Dollar Bullishness Pauses but Remains in Trend. Where to for AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
Euro Latest – German Economic Sentiment Rebounds, EUR/USD Unmoved so Far
2023-01-17 10:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip But Bulls Still In Control, Eyeing $2000
2023-01-17 13:38:13
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Presses Ahead as US Inflation Expectations Fall
2023-01-16 11:30:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on UK Jobs Data
2023-01-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
2023-01-18 03:00:00
S&P 500 Refuses to Break Directional Impasse, USDJPY and USDCNH Depress Dollar Impact
2023-01-18 00:00:22
More View More
Australian Dollar Bullishness Pauses but Remains in Trend. Where to for AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Bullishness Pauses but Remains in Trend. Where to for AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Bollinger Bands, Momentum - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar has taken a breather after making a new high
  • AUD/USD eclipsed 70 cents but looks to be at a crossroads for now
  • If the trend is to continue, will momentum push AUD/USD higher still?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar made a five-month high at 0.7019 to start this week as it remains within an ascending trend channel.

The stretch higher saw the price move above the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band.

Since it closed back inside the band the price has moved mostly sideways. The move back inside the band might signal a pause in the bullish run or a potential reversal.

Resistance could be at previous highs and breakpoints of 0.7019, 0.7047, 0.7069 and 0.7137.

On the downside, support could be at the prior lows and breakpoints of 0.6930, 0.6916 and 0.6860.

AUD/USD BOLLINGER BANDS CHART

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Looking at the set-up of the simple moving average (SMA) across a series of time frames reveals the potential for short and medium-term bullish momentum to evolve. Longer-term momentum signals are yet to confirm this.

This is illustrated in the chart below by the price being above all period SMAs and the gradients of the 10, 21-, 55- and 100-day SMAs being positive. Although the price is above the 200- and 260-day SMAs, their gradients are negative.

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short-term SMA, the latter to be above the medium-term SMA and the medium-term SMA to be above the long-term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient. A continuation of the ascending trend could see a TMA unfold.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The 21-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA today to form a Golden Cross. This may be supportive of short-term bullish momentum potentially converting into longer-term momentum,

If the price continues to hold these levels or appreciates, the 10-day SMA might cross the 260-day SMA to form another Golden Cross.

The 100-day SMA currently dissects with the lower bound of the ascending channel and the low seen at 0.6629. A break below these technical levels could indicate the end of the bullish trend and momentum.

AUD/USD MOVING AVERAGES CHART

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Turns Bullish
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Turns Bullish
2023-01-18 01:30:00
Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: Rally Losing Steam?
Shanghai Composite Index Technical Outlook: Rally Losing Steam?
2023-01-17 07:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range Could Continue
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range Could Continue
2023-01-17 03:30:00
Singapore dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD Slide to Pause?
Singapore dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD Slide to Pause?
2023-01-16 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023