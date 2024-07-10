Australian Dollar – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Latest Sentiment Analysis

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
More View More
Australian Dollar – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Latest Sentiment Analysis

Australian Dollar – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Latest Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Australian DollarAUD/USD and AUD/JPY Latest Sentiment Analysis

  • AUD/USD – Mixed Outlook
  • AUD/JPY – Negative Bias

Download our brand new Q3 Australian Dollar Technical and Fundamental forecasts

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Retail Sentiment

image1.png

Recent retail trader data indicates a significant shift in market positioning for the AUD/USD currency pair. Currently, 42.16% of traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 1.37 to 1. This represents a 2.54% increase in net-long traders compared to yesterday, but an 8.16% decrease from last week. Conversely, the number of net-short traders has decreased by 1.41% since yesterday but surged by 25.16% compared to last week.

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian approach to crowd sentiment. Given the current net-short trader positioning, this suggests potential upward movement for AUD/USD prices. However, the situation is nuanced. While positioning is less net-short than yesterday, it remains more net-short than last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Retail Sentiment

image3.png

Recent retail trader data for AUD/JPY reveals significant market positioning shifts. Currently, 26.37% of traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 2.79 to 1. This represents a substantial 21.74% increase in net-long traders compared to yesterday and a remarkable 34.62% increase from last week. Conversely, net-short traders have decreased by 2.74% since yesterday and 1.26% compared to last week.

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian approach to crowd sentiment. The current net-short trader positioning suggests potential upward movement for AUD/JPY prices. However, the situation is nuanced. Despite traders remaining net-short, they are less so than yesterday and last week. This recent shift in sentiment indicates that the current AUD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

image4.png
AUD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -4% 1%
Weekly 41% -3% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Australian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-07-03 15:00:43
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Jul 10, 2024