Australian Dollar – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Latest Sentiment Analysis

AUD/USD – Mixed Outlook

AUD/JPY – Negative Bias

Download our brand new Q3 Australian Dollar Technical and Fundamental forecasts

​

Recommended by Nick Cawley Get Your Free AUD Forecast Get My Guide

AUD/USD Retail Sentiment

Recent retail trader data indicates a significant shift in market positioning for the AUD/USD currency pair. Currently, 42.16% of traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 1.37 to 1. This represents a 2.54% increase in net-long traders compared to yesterday, but an 8.16% decrease from last week. Conversely, the number of net-short traders has decreased by 1.41% since yesterday but surged by 25.16% compared to last week.

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian approach to crowd sentiment. Given the current net-short trader positioning, this suggests potential upward movement for AUD/USD prices. However, the situation is nuanced. While positioning is less net-short than yesterday, it remains more net-short than last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade AUD/USD Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Retail Sentiment

Recent retail trader data for AUD/JPY reveals significant market positioning shifts. Currently, 26.37% of traders hold net-long positions, resulting in a short-to-long ratio of 2.79 to 1. This represents a substantial 21.74% increase in net-long traders compared to yesterday and a remarkable 34.62% increase from last week. Conversely, net-short traders have decreased by 2.74% since yesterday and 1.26% compared to last week.

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian approach to crowd sentiment. The current net-short trader positioning suggests potential upward movement for AUD/JPY prices. However, the situation is nuanced. Despite traders remaining net-short, they are less so than yesterday and last week. This recent shift in sentiment indicates that the current AUD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

AUD/JPY Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 16% -4% 1% Weekly 41% -3% 6%

What is your view on the Australian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.