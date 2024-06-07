AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
ECB Cuts Interest Rates as Expected, Upward Revisions to Inflation and Growth Lift the Euro
2024-06-06 12:50:58
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Thump Expectations, Gold Hits a One-Month Low
2024-06-07 13:04:32
US Dollar Slips Further, Gold Nudges Higher, Bitcoin Poised for a New ATH
2024-06-06 14:30:09
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
More View More
Breaking news

Massive surprise in NFP and average earnings in May propel USD, yields higher - Unemployment rate ticks up, to 4%

AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility

AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD, CAD Technical Analysis

  • US non-farm payrolls surprise to the upside, along with average earnings
  • USD/CAD eyes a test of the May high as the dollar spikes higher
  • AUD/USD heads sharply lower after massive US NFP surprise
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Recommended by Richard Snow
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

US Non-Farm Payrolls and Average Earnings for May Surprise to the Upside

Non-farm payroll data for May provided a massive beat compared to estimates – surpassing even the most optimistic of estimates in a poll provided by Reuters. Not only that, but average earnings compared to May 2023 rose to 4.1%, higher than the prior reading of 4% and the data point rose higher than the highest single forecast across the distribution of estimates.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/CAD Eyes a Test of the May High as the Dollar Spikes Higher

USD/CAD has hinted at a bullish breakout for some time but has lacked a specific catalyst to get back up the to May swing high (1.3743) again. It would appear that NFP has provided the reason to not only test the level but actually trade above the previous ceiling at the time of writing.

Canada also released its job stats and while they were positive, the additional jobs created were nowhere near the magnitude of those in the US. Therefore, after the Bank of Canada (BoC) cut interest rates earlier this week, USD/CAD naturally surfaces as one to watch – particularly as Canadian inflation continues to moderate towards that 2% target.

The swing high remains the market to close above this week the late April high of 1.3785 the next level of interest to the upside, followed by the yearly swing high at 1.3846. The RSI has some way to go before this pair runs the risk of overheating, which bodes well for USD/CAD bulls. Should the NFP effect prove short-lived, we will likely see a pullback at the start of next week but US data continues to dominate next week with the CPI print and FOMC decision due – meaning there will be plenty of variables to consider.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD/USD Pulls Back Sharply, Respecting the Pre-Pandemic Low

AUD/USD revealed a sharp pullback on Friday after NFP data surprised the market. AUD/USD had consolidated a little beneath the recent May swing high of 0.6714, hovering around the pre-pandemic low of 0.6680.

The pair has declined 100 pips on the day (daily high to daily low) and currently tests the 0.6580 level which has provided a pivot point in March and April last year an on occasion in 2024 as well. Dynamic support appears at the blue 50-day simple moving average (SMA), followed by the red 200 SMA at 0.6538. Resistance appears at 0.6644 – a level that kept buyers at bay in Mach and April.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Discover the power of crowd mentality. Download our free sentiment guide to decipher how shifts in AUD/USD's positioning can act as key indicators for upcoming price movements.

AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -29% -5%
Weekly 28% -33% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
2024-06-07 17:00:10
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
2024-06-07 11:00:23
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover from their recent lows
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover from their recent lows
2024-06-05 12:00:46
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
USD/CAD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024