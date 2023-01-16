ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-16 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
More View More
ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends

ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

ASX, ASX 200 INDEX, KOSPI, KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX - TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • ASX 200 index has scope to rise further.
  • KOSPI index is yet to see any meaningful upward momentum.
  • What are the key levels to watch?

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

ASX 200 SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK – BULLISH

Australia ASX 200 index’s break above key resistance opens the door for further gains in the coming weeks/months.

The index’s break above the barrier at the August high of 7138 has triggered a double bottom (the June 2022 and the October 2022 lows), pointing to a potential rise toward 7865. This follows a hold last year above crucial support on the 200-week moving average, coinciding with a 38.2% retracement of the 2020-2021 rise (see chart).

ASX 200 INDEX Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Fibonacci retracements of 38.2%-50% are considered reasonable and corrective, rather than a reversal of the trend. In the case of the ASX 200, the 2021-2022 decline was a correction of the post-Covid bull run and not the start of a bear market.

The price objective of the bullish double bottom pattern implies a break above the record high of 7633 hit in 2021 to new cycle highs. On the downside, there is quite strong support at the early-January low of 6905, near the 200-day moving average.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

KOSPI SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

While the ASX 200 index’s uptrend is getting re-established, it would be too soon to conclude that the downward pressure has faded for the South Korean benchmark index, Kospi.

Even though the Kospi has seemingly moved out of a multi-month downtrend channel since 2021, the index hasn’t made any fresh new ground – on the upside or downside. For the downward pressure to fade, the index at minimum needs to break above immediate resistance on the 200-day moving average, near the end-2022 high of 2500.

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The moving average has served as a good hurdle since the downtrend began in 2021. Hence a decisive break above the moving average would be bullish. Any break above 2500 would trigger a double bottom (the 2022 and January 2023 lows), pointing to a potential rise toward 2820 in subsequent weeks/months. On the downside, Kospi needs to hold above the 2022 low of 2135 for the bearish pressure to begin easing.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Breakdown Accelerates, No End in Sight? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar Breakdown Accelerates, No End in Sight? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2023-01-16 00:00:00
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain
BTC/USD Outlook: Bitcoin Bulls Bounce Back After Double Digit Gain
2023-01-14 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Slide Showing Signs of Fatigue?
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Slide Showing Signs of Fatigue?
2023-01-13 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support
2023-01-13 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023