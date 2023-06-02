 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Optimism Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-02 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Recovery Runs Out of Steam as Red-Hot US Jobs Data Boosts Yields
2023-06-02 15:00:00
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Breaking news

NFP prints at 339k vs estimates of 190k, ave earnings in line at 0.3% MoM

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.26% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBULLISH47.68%52.32%

-28.15% Daily

-19.91% Weekly

33.10% Daily

22.26% Weekly

-5.37% Daily

-2.27% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -28% 33% -5%
Weekly -20% 22% -2%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 47.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 23 when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00, price has moved 1.58% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.15% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.10% higher than yesterday and 22.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023