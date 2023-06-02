Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.26% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BULLISH
|47.68%
|52.32%
-28.15% Daily
-19.91% Weekly
33.10% Daily
22.26% Weekly
-5.37% Daily
-2.27% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-28%
|33%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-20%
|22%
|-2%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 47.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 23 when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00, price has moved 1.58% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.15% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.10% higher than yesterday and 22.26% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
