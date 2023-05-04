Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.32% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.10% 48.90% 43.03% Daily 40.22% Weekly -18.90% Daily -29.32% Weekly 4.14% Daily -5.33% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 43% -19% 4% Weekly 40% -29% -5%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 28 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10, price has moved 2.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 43.03% higher than yesterday and 40.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.90% lower than yesterday and 29.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.