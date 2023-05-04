 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Delivers 25bps Hike Leaving the Door Open for Further Hikes, EUR/USD Slides
2023-05-04 12:45:49
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
2023-05-04 15:32:13
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bid on FOMC Outlook, EUR/GBP Eyes the ECB
2023-05-04 09:30:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
More View More
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.32% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBEARISH51.10%48.90%

43.03% Daily

40.22% Weekly

-18.90% Daily

-29.32% Weekly

4.14% Daily

-5.33% Weekly

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 43% -19% 4%
Weekly 40% -29% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 28 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10, price has moved 2.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 43.03% higher than yesterday and 40.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.90% lower than yesterday and 29.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99.
2023-04-28 18:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
2023-04-28 17:23:00
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.
2023-04-20 10:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2023-04-20 02:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 4, 2023