Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.32% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BEARISH
|51.10%
|48.90%
43.03% Daily
40.22% Weekly
-18.90% Daily
-29.32% Weekly
4.14% Daily
-5.33% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|43%
|-19%
|4%
|Weekly
|40%
|-29%
|-5%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 28 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10, price has moved 2.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 43.03% higher than yesterday and 40.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.90% lower than yesterday and 29.32% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
