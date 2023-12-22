USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.76% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CHF
|BEARISH
|91.27%
|8.73%
0.59% Daily
17.01% Weekly
-19.67% Daily
-25.76% Weekly
-1.58% Daily
11.41% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-2%
|-24%
|-4%
|Weekly
|13%
|-23%
|9%
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 91.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 10.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 0.59% higher than yesterday and 17.01% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.67% lower than yesterday and 25.76% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
