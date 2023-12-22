USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
More View More
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.76% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH91.27%8.73%

0.59% Daily

17.01% Weekly

-19.67% Daily

-25.76% Weekly

-1.58% Daily

11.41% Weekly

USD/CHF Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -24% -4%
Weekly 13% -23% 9%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 91.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 10.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 0.59% higher than yesterday and 17.01% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.67% lower than yesterday and 25.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
2023-12-21 17:23:42
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40.
2023-12-14 09:23:37
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
2023-12-14 03:23:37
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-12-07 00:23:40
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023