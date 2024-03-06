USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP
2024-03-06 17:45:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.97% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH51.21%48.79%

13.10% Daily

30.14% Weekly

-22.32% Daily

-25.97% Weekly

-7.48% Daily

-4.99% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -26% -8%
Weekly 34% -30% -6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 27 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.10% higher than yesterday and 30.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.32% lower than yesterday and 25.97% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.
2024-03-01 13:23:32
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
2024-02-27 08:23:33
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.
2024-02-16 09:23:34
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024