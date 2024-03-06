USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.97% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|51.21%
|48.79%
13.10% Daily
30.14% Weekly
-22.32% Daily
-25.97% Weekly
-7.48% Daily
-4.99% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|18%
|-26%
|-8%
|Weekly
|34%
|-30%
|-6%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 27 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.10% higher than yesterday and 30.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.32% lower than yesterday and 25.97% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
