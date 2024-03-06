USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.97% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 51.21% 48.79% 13.10% Daily 30.14% Weekly -22.32% Daily -25.97% Weekly -7.48% Daily -4.99% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 27 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.10% higher than yesterday and 30.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.32% lower than yesterday and 25.97% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.