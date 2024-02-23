 Skip to Content
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.36% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH49.53%50.47%

-12.80% Daily

-16.74% Weekly

5.34% Daily

37.36% Weekly

-4.50% Daily

3.92% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 4% -4%
Weekly -17% 37% 3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.80% lower than yesterday and 16.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.34% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

