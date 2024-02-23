USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.36% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|49.53%
|50.47%
-12.80% Daily
-16.74% Weekly
5.34% Daily
37.36% Weekly
-4.50% Daily
3.92% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|4%
|-4%
|Weekly
|-17%
|37%
|3%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.80% lower than yesterday and 16.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.34% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.