USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.36% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.53% 50.47% -12.80% Daily -16.74% Weekly 5.34% Daily 37.36% Weekly -4.50% Daily 3.92% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -10% 4% -4% Weekly -17% 37% 3%

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.80% lower than yesterday and 16.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.34% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.