USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.38% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH49.94%50.06%

-1.43% Daily

-13.93% Weekly

3.75% Daily

25.38% Weekly

1.10% Daily

2.09% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 8% 2%
Weekly -15% 36% 5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 01 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34, price has moved 0.68% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.43% lower than yesterday and 13.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.75% higher than yesterday and 25.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

