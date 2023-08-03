USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.94% 50.06% -1.43% Daily -13.93% Weekly 3.75% Daily 25.38% Weekly 1.10% Daily 2.09% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 01 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34, price has moved 0.68% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.43% lower than yesterday and 13.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.75% higher than yesterday and 25.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.