USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.21% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 77.27% 22.73% 11.77% Daily 38.13% Weekly 0.00% Daily -16.21% Weekly 8.86% Daily 20.38% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 12% 0% 9% Weekly 40% -18% 20%

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 77.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. The number of traders net-long is 11.77% higher than yesterday and 38.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 16.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.