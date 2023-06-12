USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Retest of 100-Day MA Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-06-12 10:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight
2023-06-12 13:30:19
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.21% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH77.27%22.73%

11.77% Daily

38.13% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-16.21% Weekly

8.86% Daily

20.38% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 0% 9%
Weekly 40% -18% 20%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 77.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. The number of traders net-long is 11.77% higher than yesterday and 38.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 16.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since May 09, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.
2023-06-09 03:23:29
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 11 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-05-31 18:23:30
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023