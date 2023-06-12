USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.21% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|77.27%
|22.73%
11.77% Daily
38.13% Weekly
0.00% Daily
-16.21% Weekly
8.86% Daily
20.38% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|12%
|0%
|9%
|Weekly
|40%
|-18%
|20%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 77.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since May 09 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. The number of traders net-long is 11.77% higher than yesterday and 38.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 16.21% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
