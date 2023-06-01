USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 24, 2023 08:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.45% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|51.65%
|48.35%
13.94% Daily
13.25% Weekly
-30.71% Daily
-34.45% Weekly
-13.13% Daily
-16.23% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|15%
|-35%
|-14%
|Weekly
|24%
|-44%
|-18%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 24 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 1.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.94% higher than yesterday and 13.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.71% lower than yesterday and 34.45% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
