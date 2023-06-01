 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
2023-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 24, 2023 08:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.45% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH51.65%48.35%

13.94% Daily

13.25% Weekly

-30.71% Daily

-34.45% Weekly

-13.13% Daily

-16.23% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -35% -14%
Weekly 24% -44% -18%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 24 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 1.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.94% higher than yesterday and 13.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.71% lower than yesterday and 34.45% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since May 24, 2023 08:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023