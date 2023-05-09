USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bulls Fight Exhaustion Below the 1.1100 Level
2023-05-08 11:51:07
US Dollar Treads Water Post Jobs and Ahead of CPI. Where to for the DXY Index?
2023-05-08 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Poised Ahead of US CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-05-09 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
Gold Fends Off Attack on $2000, USD/CAD Sinks, GBP/USD on Cusp of Epic Breakout
2023-05-08 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-05-08 13:34:33
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 50.10% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH75.82%24.18%

44.89% Daily

83.01% Weekly

-11.91% Daily

-50.10% Weekly

25.34% Daily

11.25% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 45% -12% 25%
Weekly 83% -50% 11%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 75.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.14 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25. The number of traders net-long is 44.89% higher than yesterday and 83.01% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.91% lower than yesterday and 50.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

2023-05-08 16:23:28
2023-05-08 12:23:29
2023-05-05 14:23:27
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: May 9, 2023