USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 50.10% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|75.82%
|24.18%
44.89% Daily
83.01% Weekly
-11.91% Daily
-50.10% Weekly
25.34% Daily
11.25% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|45%
|-12%
|25%
|Weekly
|83%
|-50%
|11%
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
