USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 20, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.22% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|50.06%
|49.94%
1.26% Daily
16.91% Weekly
-22.18% Daily
-33.22% Weekly
-11.98% Daily
-14.97% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|-22%
|-12%
|Weekly
|17%
|-33%
|-15%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.26% higher than yesterday and 16.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.18% lower than yesterday and 33.22% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 20, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
