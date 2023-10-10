US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
More View More
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54.

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54.

Research, Research Team

Share:

US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.78% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
US 500BULLISH49.05%50.95%

-9.57% Daily

-19.17% Weekly

11.44% Daily

27.78% Weekly

0.04% Daily

-0.55% Weekly

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 11% 0%
Weekly -19% 28% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 26 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54, price has moved 1.97% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.57% lower than yesterday and 19.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.44% higher than yesterday and 27.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80.
2023-10-10 09:24:05
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.
2023-10-10 09:23:54
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30.
2023-10-10 09:23:42
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023