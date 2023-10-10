US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.78% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|US 500
|BULLISH
|49.05%
|50.95%
-9.57% Daily
-19.17% Weekly
11.44% Daily
27.78% Weekly
0.04% Daily
-0.55% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|11%
|0%
|Weekly
|-19%
|28%
|-1%
US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 26 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54, price has moved 1.97% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.57% lower than yesterday and 19.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.44% higher than yesterday and 27.78% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 26, 2023 when US 500 traded near 4,277.54. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.
