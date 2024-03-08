NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.77% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.55%
|50.45%
-9.92% Daily
-45.36% Weekly
3.74% Daily
7.77% Weekly
-3.51% Daily
-27.27% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|4%
|-4%
|Weekly
|-45%
|8%
|-27%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 27 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62, price has moved 0.53% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.92% lower than yesterday and 45.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% higher than yesterday and 7.77% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
