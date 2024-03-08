 Skip to Content
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.

Research, Research Team

Share:

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.77% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH49.55%50.45%

-9.92% Daily

-45.36% Weekly

3.74% Daily

7.77% Weekly

-3.51% Daily

-27.27% Weekly

NZD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 4% -4%
Weekly -45% 8% -27%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 27 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62, price has moved 0.53% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.92% lower than yesterday and 45.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.74% higher than yesterday and 7.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

