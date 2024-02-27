NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.72% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BEARISH
|50.26%
|49.74%
9.47% Daily
7.43% Weekly
4.76% Daily
-1.72% Weekly
7.08% Daily
2.68% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|8%
|8%
|8%
|Weekly
|15%
|10%
|12%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 19 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61, price has moved 0.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.47% higher than yesterday and 7.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.76% higher than yesterday and 1.72% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
