NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.

Research Team

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.72% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBEARISH50.26%49.74%

9.47% Daily

7.43% Weekly

4.76% Daily

-1.72% Weekly

7.08% Daily

2.68% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 19 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61, price has moved 0.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.47% higher than yesterday and 7.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.76% higher than yesterday and 1.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

