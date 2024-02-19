 Skip to Content
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 12, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.87% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH48.93%51.07%

-2.33% Daily

-8.06% Weekly

28.43% Daily

-1.87% Weekly

11.28% Daily

-5.00% Weekly

NZD/USD Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 28% 11%
Weekly -8% -2% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 12 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61, price has moved 0.26% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.33% lower than yesterday and 8.06% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.43% higher than yesterday and 1.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 12, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

