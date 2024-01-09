NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BEARISH
|50.43%
|49.57%
16.83% Daily
43.90% Weekly
-1.69% Daily
-14.71% Weekly
6.85% Daily
7.34% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|7%
|2%
|4%
|Weekly
|34%
|-13%
|5%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.83% higher than yesterday and 43.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.69% lower than yesterday and 14.71% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
