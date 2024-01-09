NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s Trend Hinges on US Inflation Data. What Now?
2024-01-09 01:45:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
2024-01-08 10:14:45
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
FX Focus: DXY and GBP/USD in the Spotlight Ahead of CPI and GDP Prints
2024-01-08 13:10:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
More View More
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.

Research, Research Team

Share:

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBEARISH50.43%49.57%

16.83% Daily

43.90% Weekly

-1.69% Daily

-14.71% Weekly

6.85% Daily

7.34% Weekly

NZD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 2% 4%
Weekly 34% -13% 5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.83% higher than yesterday and 43.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.69% lower than yesterday and 14.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.
2024-01-05 11:23:36
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-01-03 18:23:36
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-01-03 14:23:37
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 9, 2024