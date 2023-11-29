 Skip to Content
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.

Research, Research Team

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.83% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH48.80%51.20%

-11.46% Daily

-11.81% Weekly

17.50% Daily

29.83% Weekly

1.32% Daily

5.52% Weekly

NZD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 18% 1%
Weekly -12% 30% 6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 19 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 1.09% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.46% lower than yesterday and 11.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.50% higher than yesterday and 29.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

