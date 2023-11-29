NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.83% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|48.80%
|51.20%
-11.46% Daily
-11.81% Weekly
17.50% Daily
29.83% Weekly
1.32% Daily
5.52% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-11%
|18%
|1%
|Weekly
|-12%
|30%
|6%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 19 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 1.09% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.46% lower than yesterday and 11.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.50% higher than yesterday and 29.83% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.