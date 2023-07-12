NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.31%
|50.69%
-30.07% Daily
-18.94% Weekly
0.00% Daily
-14.06% Weekly
-17.49% Daily
-16.54% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-30%
|0%
|-17%
|Weekly
|-19%
|-14%
|-17%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 11 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 0.05% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.07% lower than yesterday and 18.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 14.06% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
