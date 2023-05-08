NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|48.09%
|51.91%
-0.44% Daily
-26.62% Weekly
7.49% Daily
46.11% Weekly
3.52% Daily
-1.05% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-1%
|10%
|4%
|Weekly
|-27%
|48%
|-1%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 17 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 1.37% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.44% lower than yesterday and 26.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.49% higher than yesterday and 46.11% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
