Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.02% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Gold
|BULLISH
|49.48%
|50.52%
-16.01% Daily
-15.36% Weekly
30.36% Daily
32.02% Weekly
2.39% Daily
3.38% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-4%
|16%
|5%
|Weekly
|-10%
|19%
|2%
Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when Gold traded near 2,033.92, price has moved 0.88% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.01% lower than yesterday and 15.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.36% higher than yesterday and 32.02% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.
