Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EU Core Inflation Remains Sticky, EUR/USD Testing 1.0800 Again
2024-03-01 10:55:17
EUR/USD Rests Upon Long-Term Trend Filter Ahead of Key Inflation Data
2024-02-29 10:50:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.
2024-03-01 13:23:32
Gold Price Outlook: Fundamentals & Technicals at Odds, What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-03-01 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets on Edge Before US PCE Data; Outlook – Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-28 23:35:00
British Pound Technical Analysis & Trade Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-02-28 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Yen Appeal Proves Short-lived, Wage Data in Focus
2024-03-01 09:11:15
Japanese Yen Analysis & Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY - Breakdown Ahead?
2024-02-29 18:30:00
More View More
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.

Research, Research Team

Share:

Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.02% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GoldBULLISH49.48%50.52%

-16.01% Daily

-15.36% Weekly

30.36% Daily

32.02% Weekly

2.39% Daily

3.38% Weekly

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 16% 5%
Weekly -10% 19% 2%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when Gold traded near 2,033.92, price has moved 0.88% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.01% lower than yesterday and 15.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.36% higher than yesterday and 32.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61.
2024-02-27 08:23:33
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2024 14:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2024-02-23 17:23:33
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Feb 07, 2024 11:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,638.50.
2024-02-16 09:23:34
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2024-02-08 06:23:33
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 1, 2024