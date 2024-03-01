Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.02% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BULLISH 49.48% 50.52% -16.01% Daily -15.36% Weekly 30.36% Daily 32.02% Weekly 2.39% Daily 3.38% Weekly

Gold Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -4% 16% 5% Weekly -10% 19% 2%

Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when Gold traded near 2,033.92, price has moved 0.88% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.01% lower than yesterday and 15.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.36% higher than yesterday and 32.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 when Gold traded near 2,033.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.