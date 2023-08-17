GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.63% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|48.97%
|51.03%
-6.31% Daily
-4.39% Weekly
8.71% Daily
17.63% Weekly
0.79% Daily
5.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-4%
|4%
|0%
|Weekly
|0%
|15%
|7%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.33% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.31% lower than yesterday and 4.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.71% higher than yesterday and 17.63% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
