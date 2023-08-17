GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 48.97% 51.03% -6.31% Daily -4.39% Weekly 8.71% Daily 17.63% Weekly 0.79% Daily 5.71% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28, price has moved 0.33% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.31% lower than yesterday and 4.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.71% higher than yesterday and 17.63% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.