GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.64% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|48.19%
|51.81%
-17.40% Daily
-20.80% Weekly
27.34% Daily
9.64% Weekly
0.98% Daily
-7.49% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-14%
|19%
|0%
|Weekly
|-8%
|-2%
|-5%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 22 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.40% lower than yesterday and 20.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.34% higher than yesterday and 9.64% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
