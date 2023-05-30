GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-30 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Looks to OPEC+ Meeting for Cues; Is Natural Gas Resuming its Downtrend?
2023-05-29 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Debt Ceiling, NFPs, AI Frenzy
2023-05-28 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support as Gold Eyes Recovery
2023-05-30 10:30:36
Gold Price Dented by US Dollar Rally with Higher Yields as Debt Ceiling Woes Recede
2023-05-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Faces Uphill Battle Despite Debt Ceiling Optimism
2023-05-30 07:58:29
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.64% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH48.19%51.81%

-17.40% Daily

-20.80% Weekly

27.34% Daily

9.64% Weekly

0.98% Daily

-7.49% Weekly

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 19% 0%
Weekly -8% -2% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 22 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.40% lower than yesterday and 20.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.34% higher than yesterday and 9.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70.
2023-05-24 13:23:28
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 30, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,622.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 30, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,622.50.
2023-05-24 09:23:27
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Mar 15 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
2023-05-19 16:23:31
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.
2023-05-18 14:23:31
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 30, 2023