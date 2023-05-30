GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.64% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 48.19% 51.81% -17.40% Daily -20.80% Weekly 27.34% Daily 9.64% Weekly 0.98% Daily -7.49% Weekly

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -14% 19% 0% Weekly -8% -2% -5%

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 22 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.40% lower than yesterday and 20.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.34% higher than yesterday and 9.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.