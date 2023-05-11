GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Apr 25, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.09% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BEARISH
|50.87%
|49.13%
36.85% Daily
53.50% Weekly
-23.24% Daily
-26.09% Weekly
-1.16% Daily
0.39% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|34%
|-24%
|-2%
|Weekly
|56%
|-29%
|-2%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 25 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24, price has moved 0.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.85% higher than yesterday and 53.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.24% lower than yesterday and 26.09% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Apr 25, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
