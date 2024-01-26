FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 76.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.12% 50.88% -30.80% Daily -34.58% Weekly 66.04% Daily 76.38% Weekly -1.60% Daily -3.78% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.80% lower than yesterday and 34.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 66.04% higher than yesterday and 76.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.