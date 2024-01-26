FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 76.38% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|49.12%
|50.88%
-30.80% Daily
-34.58% Weekly
66.04% Daily
76.38% Weekly
-1.60% Daily
-3.78% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-34%
|72%
|-3%
|Weekly
|-39%
|82%
|-5%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.80% lower than yesterday and 34.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 66.04% higher than yesterday and 76.38% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.