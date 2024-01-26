FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Under Pressure as Markets Push the ECB to Start Cutting Rates Earlier
2024-01-26 08:43:56
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Core PCE Data to Guide Markets ahead of Fed Decision
2024-01-25 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
2024-01-24 16:22:10
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.

Research, Research Team

Share:

FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 76.38% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH49.12%50.88%

-30.80% Daily

-34.58% Weekly

66.04% Daily

76.38% Weekly

-1.60% Daily

-3.78% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -34% 72% -3%
Weekly -39% 82% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.80% lower than yesterday and 34.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 66.04% higher than yesterday and 76.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2024-01-16 12:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Dec 21, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
2024-01-09 05:23:40
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-01-03 18:23:36
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-01-03 14:23:37
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 26, 2024