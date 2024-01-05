FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.72% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.54% 49.46% 23.19% Daily 19.65% Weekly -9.00% Daily -8.72% Weekly 4.85% Daily 3.71% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80, price has moved 0.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.19% higher than yesterday and 19.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.00% lower than yesterday and 8.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.