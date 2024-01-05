FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.72% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|50.54%
|49.46%
23.19% Daily
19.65% Weekly
-9.00% Daily
-8.72% Weekly
4.85% Daily
3.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|28%
|-14%
|4%
|Weekly
|26%
|-11%
|5%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80, price has moved 0.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.19% higher than yesterday and 19.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.00% lower than yesterday and 8.72% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.