FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
2024-01-04 14:27:57
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
2024-01-05 13:54:07
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release
2024-01-05 09:15:06
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
2024-01-04 09:25:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80.

Research, Research Team

Share:

FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.72% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BEARISH50.54%49.46%

23.19% Daily

19.65% Weekly

-9.00% Daily

-8.72% Weekly

4.85% Daily

3.71% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -14% 4%
Weekly 26% -11% 5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80, price has moved 0.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.19% higher than yesterday and 19.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.00% lower than yesterday and 8.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,690.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-01-03 18:23:36
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-01-03 14:23:37
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2023-12-28 12:23:39
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024